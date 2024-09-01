Broadview Financial Management LLC Sells 322 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Broadview Financial Management LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.5% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Broadview Financial Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,048,000. Balanced Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

Shares of IYR stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.53. 4,101,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,885,359. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $99.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

