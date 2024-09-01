Brokerages Set Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Price Target at $50.60

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ DYN opened at $46.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.54. Dyne Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $47.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $48,065.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,624.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 10,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $359,058.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,821.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $48,065.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,624.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,270,510. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 255.1% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 97,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 69,947 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 96.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 61,902 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 4.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $3,529,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 261.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 382,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after acquiring an additional 276,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

