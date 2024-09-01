Brokerages Set Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) PT at C$112.30

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$112.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$101.00 to C$100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$97.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$111.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

In other Premium Brands news, Senior Officer William Dion Kalutycz sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.30, for a total value of C$604,100.00. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$84.66 and a 12 month high of C$105.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$90.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$89.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C($0.04). Premium Brands had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.70 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 133.86%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

