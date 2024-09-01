Brokerages Set TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) PT at $7.55

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.55.
A number of research firms have commented on TIXT. Cibc World Mkts cut TELUS International (Cda) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on TELUS International (Cda)
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)
TELUS International (Cda) Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSE:TIXT opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.00 million, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74.
TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.32 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 11.66%. TELUS International (Cda)’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile
TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TELUS International (Cda)
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.