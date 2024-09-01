Brokerages Set TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) PT at $7.55

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.55.

A number of research firms have commented on TIXT. Cibc World Mkts cut TELUS International (Cda) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Up 1.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TIXT opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.00 million, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.32 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 11.66%. TELUS International (Cda)’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

