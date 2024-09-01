Brokers Set Expectations for CG Oncology, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGON)

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CG Oncology in a report released on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Capital analyst B. Paluch anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CG Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.64) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for CG Oncology’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America started coverage on CG Oncology in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised CG Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

CG Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ CGON opened at $36.88 on Friday. CG Oncology has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.18.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of CG Oncology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGON. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CG Oncology in the first quarter worth $102,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CG Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 266,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CG Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CG Oncology

In other CG Oncology news, Director Hong Fang Song sold 650,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $23,000,088.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 586,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,755,683.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

