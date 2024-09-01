Brokers Set Expectations for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HYFree Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 27th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $6.76 for the year. Northland Capmk currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s current full-year earnings is $8.30 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s FY2027 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Up 1.5 %

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $62.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $84.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.76. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 42.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HY. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 277.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 27,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 20,457 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 287,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,462,000 after buying an additional 65,708 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 296.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 18,247 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter worth approximately $5,519,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 77.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 58,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

