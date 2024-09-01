Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,922,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,774 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 801,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,742,000 after purchasing an additional 107,245 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 628,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,265,000 after purchasing an additional 187,250 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 692,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,842,000 after buying an additional 100,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Value Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Partners Value Investments L.P. now owns 30,807,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,556,000 after purchasing an additional 280,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $45.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $40.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.18. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.57. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $44.38.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 98.98% and a net margin of 49.36%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 140.74%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

