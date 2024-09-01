Bryan Joseph Acquires 32,796 Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) insider Bryan Joseph purchased 32,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 152 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £49,849.92 ($65,739.05).

Bryan Joseph also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

On Monday, June 10th, Bryan Joseph purchased 15,209 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £24,942.76 ($32,893.00).

Sabre Insurance Group Price Performance

SBRE opened at GBX 155.80 ($2.05) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £387.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,298.33, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 154.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 161.07. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 138 ($1.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 183.60 ($2.42).

Sabre Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.90) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 211 ($2.78) to GBX 216 ($2.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sabre Insurance Group

About Sabre Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.