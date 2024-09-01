Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $5.78 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $512.09.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,362,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,516,959 shares of company stock worth $686,890,426 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $483.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,982,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $449.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.94. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $490.00.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

