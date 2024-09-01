Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 1,453 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,301 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.0% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.4% during the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the first quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.33.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $368.50. 3,216,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,417,637. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

