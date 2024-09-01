Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Raised to $300.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $257.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.94.

Shares of BURL opened at $268.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.65. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $282.49.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,809,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 619.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

