Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of +1.45-1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of +10-12% yr/yr to ~$2.51-2.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.53 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.660-7.960 EPS.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

NYSE BURL opened at $268.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.19 and its 200-day moving average is $222.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $282.49.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $274.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Burlington Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $294.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Burlington Stores

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,809,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.