Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.450-1.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.660-7.960 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $294.94.

BURL stock opened at $268.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $282.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,809,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

