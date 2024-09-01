Cadence Wealth Management LLC Has $6.57 Million Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust accounts for 4.6% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cadence Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 121,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 227,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 9.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.16. The company had a trading volume of 382,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,774. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $23.67.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

