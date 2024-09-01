Cadence Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 21,967,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865,997 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 959,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 289.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 164,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 122,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 531,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 122,047 shares during the period. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SBSW traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,808,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.65. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $6.99.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.67.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

