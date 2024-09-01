Cadence Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,610 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises approximately 0.6% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEM. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,217 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,190 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,820 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 4,192 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,030 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

Shares of NYSE AEM traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.47. 1,309,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,050. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.76, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $83.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

