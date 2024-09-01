Cadinha & Co. LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cadinha & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IVE opened at $196.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.59. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $196.36.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.