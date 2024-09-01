Cadinha & Co. LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Cadinha & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.31. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- What is a support level?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.