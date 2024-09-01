Cadinha & Co. LLC Sells 434 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,948 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,654,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,982,000 after buying an additional 62,105 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $764,604,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,174,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,934,000 after acquiring an additional 60,990 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.18.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $105.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $119.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.88.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.