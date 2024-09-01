Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $315.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CRM. Raymond James boosted their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.6 %

Salesforce stock opened at $252.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $660,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,318,674.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $660,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,318,674.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,964 shares of company stock worth $27,956,647. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

