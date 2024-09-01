Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 234,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,620 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $18,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $82.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.58. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.1373 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

