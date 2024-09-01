Capital Management Associates Inc Buys New Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGGR. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 44.5% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 329,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after buying an additional 101,485 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 297,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 626,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,591,000 after purchasing an additional 65,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 39,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period.

Shares of CGGR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.55. 1,139,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.01.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

