Capital Management Associates Inc Reduces Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Capital Management Associates Inc reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for approximately 4.6% of Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 409.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in General Mills by 66.3% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $72.29. 3,645,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,912,838. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.09. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $74.45.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.68%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.71.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

