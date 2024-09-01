Carclo (LON:CAR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.07

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 16.07 ($0.21) and traded as high as GBX 31 ($0.41). Carclo shares last traded at GBX 29.80 ($0.39), with a volume of 56,833 shares trading hands.

Carclo Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 968.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.88 million, a PE ratio of -596.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at Carclo

In other Carclo news, insider Rachel Amey acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £1,150 ($1,516.55). Corporate insiders own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

Carclo Company Profile

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries.

