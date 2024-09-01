CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.33.

CRGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CARGO Therapeutics from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional Trading of CARGO Therapeutics

CARGO Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRGX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in CARGO Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in CARGO Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CARGO Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRGX opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. CARGO Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $33.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.72.

CARGO Therapeutics Company Profile

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

