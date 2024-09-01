CashBackPro (CBP) Trading 13.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $9.19 million and approximately $17,305.06 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00009137 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,821.01 or 0.99940501 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012740 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007897 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007896 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CBP) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.10309161 USD and is down -2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $18,498.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.