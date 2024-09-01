Cass Information Systems, Inc. (CASS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on September 13th

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Cass Information Systems has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Cass Information Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 42.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cass Information Systems to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.
Shares of Cass Information Systems stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.44. The company had a trading volume of 23,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,107. The firm has a market cap of $592.09 million, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.68. Cass Information Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25.
Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.
Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.
