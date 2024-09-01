Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Acquires 921 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 371.8% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $196.09 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $196.24. The company has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

