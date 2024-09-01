Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Buys 423 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,685,000 after acquiring an additional 207,468 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 665.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 236,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,193,000 after purchasing an additional 205,928 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 188,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,337,000 after purchasing an additional 79,719 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 587.1% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 90,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,723,000 after purchasing an additional 77,189 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 953.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 59,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,355,000 after buying an additional 54,119 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $573.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $570.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $541.56. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $397.76 and a 52 week high of $609.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

