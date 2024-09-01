Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 777.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO opened at $130.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.41. Diageo plc has a one year low of $119.48 and a one year high of $171.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,950.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

