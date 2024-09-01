Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Grows Stock Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 71.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 51.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $12.17 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Barclays had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.2684 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Barclays’s payout ratio is 21.64%.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

