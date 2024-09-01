Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Has $2.43 Million Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.7% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its position in Aspen Technology by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Aspen Technology

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total transaction of $219,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. William Blair raised shares of Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

AZPN stock opened at $234.14 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.26 and a 1 year high of $235.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.61 and its 200-day moving average is $201.71.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $342.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.10 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

