Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMH. CWM LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 127,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 90,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 45,179 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $39.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.44. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.74.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.47.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

