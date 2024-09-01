Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Sells 1,334 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $95.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $95.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.45.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

