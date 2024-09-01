Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Position Increased by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,336 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets comprises 5.7% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.79% of Cboe Global Markets worth $142,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,557,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $74,868,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 439.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 317,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,716,000 after purchasing an additional 258,753 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1,202.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,308,000 after purchasing an additional 130,849 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $22,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.64.

Shares of BATS:CBOE traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.88 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares in the company, valued at $879,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $974,827.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,227.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares in the company, valued at $879,579.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,639 shares of company stock worth $3,079,461. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

