CCG Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,884 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

CCG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,884 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 23.4% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westwind Capital acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,540,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,256,638. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $66.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.