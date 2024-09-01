CCG Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,697 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

CCG Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 60.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,697 shares during the quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 222,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,359,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 491.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $919,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,123,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS GOVT traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.24. 6,653,929 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.65.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

