CEEK VR Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.33 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0318 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $25.61 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00009079 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,076.95 or 1.00297475 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012731 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007900 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007916 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02980192 USD and is down -3.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $2,172,991.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.