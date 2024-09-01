Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) versus Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT) Critical Analysis

Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Free Report) and Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.3% of Celtic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Alliance Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Alliance Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Celtic and Alliance Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celtic N/A N/A N/A Alliance Entertainment -0.23% -3.08% -0.67%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celtic 0 0 0 0 N/A Alliance Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Celtic and Alliance Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Celtic and Alliance Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celtic N/A N/A N/A $0.09 31.40 Alliance Entertainment $1.11 billion 0.06 -$35.40 million ($0.05) -26.80

Celtic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alliance Entertainment. Alliance Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Celtic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Celtic beats Alliance Entertainment on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celtic

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources. The company also engages in the retail, wholesale, and e-commerce activities; and sale of television rights and sponsorships. Celtic plc was founded in 1887 and is based in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services. It distributes its physical media, entertainment products, hardware, and accessories through multi-channel strategy. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

