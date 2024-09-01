Centrifuge (CFG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $22.50 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Centrifuge has a market cap of $22.50 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000093 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 551,465,091 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 551,440,484 with 498,332,012 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.33301877 USD and is down -1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $199,359.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

