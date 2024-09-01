Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Short Interest Update

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,200 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the July 31st total of 169,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 203.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPWHF opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. Ceres Power has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.70.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, provides fuel cells for power generation and electrolysers for green hydrogen in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates electrical natural gas, biogas, and pure and blend hydrogen. It also develops solid oxide electrolysis cell, provides a pathway to produce green hydrogen using fossil fuels.

