Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $8.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.45.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

