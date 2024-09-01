Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Check-Cap Stock Performance
NASDAQ CHEK opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14. Check-Cap has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.63.
Check-Cap Company Profile
