Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stake Reduced by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 26,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $192.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $126.57 and a 1-year high of $193.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.68.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

