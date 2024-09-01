Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF) Short Interest Update

Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,238,500 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the July 31st total of 1,433,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12,385.0 days.
Chervon Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CHRHF remained flat at $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15. Chervon has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $3.05.
About Chervon
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chervon
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Chervon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chervon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.