Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF) Short Interest Update

Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,238,500 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the July 31st total of 1,433,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12,385.0 days.

Chervon Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CHRHF remained flat at $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15. Chervon has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $3.05.

Get Chervon alerts:

About Chervon

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Chervon Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, testing, sale, and after-sale servicing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and related products in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through Power Tools, Outdoor Power Equipment, and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Chervon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chervon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.