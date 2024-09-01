Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,359,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,114 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Chevron worth $212,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845,037 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,886,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $2,902,007,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,103,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,540,135,000 after purchasing an additional 654,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,009,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,525,380,000 after purchasing an additional 495,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $147.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $272.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.65. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

