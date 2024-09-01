Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Chevron by 15.7% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

Chevron Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CVX traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,414,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,744,871. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The company has a market capitalization of $272.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.