China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSWYY) Plans Dividend of $0.26

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSWYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2578 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.
China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Price Performance
China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group stock opened at C$18.53 on Friday. China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group has a one year low of C$22.08 and a one year high of C$27.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.45.
About China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group
