China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSWYY) Plans Dividend of $0.26

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSWYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2578 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Price Performance

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group stock opened at C$18.53 on Friday. China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group has a one year low of C$22.08 and a one year high of C$27.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.45.

About China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and trade of chinese medicines in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company offers chinese medicines in the form of injection, soft capsules, and granules; tablets, pills, oral liquid, and powder; and traditional chinese medicine granules in various therapeutic areas, including respiratory system disease, nervous system, digestive system disease, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular, orthopedics, pediatrics, and other areas, as well as medication for strengthening the body.

