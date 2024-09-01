Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Downgraded to Market Perform at Barrington Research

Barrington Research downgraded shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie boosted their target price on Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Capital upgraded Cinemark from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut Cinemark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Cinemark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.60.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNK

Cinemark Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CNK opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.74 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.12%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cinemark

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $679,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,581.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,556,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 38.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 31,739 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 14.1% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,295,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,286,000 after buying an additional 160,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,994,000.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.