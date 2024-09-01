Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Cintas stock traded up $5.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $805.12. 395,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,563. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $747.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $693.14. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $474.74 and a fifty-two week high of $807.98. The firm has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cintas’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 43.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTAS. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $670.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cintas to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $667.00 to $798.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $530.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $742.36.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

